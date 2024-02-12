The best places to search for life in our Solar System

It’s not clear that Titan could host any living organisms, but the liquid on its surface makes it one of the most interesting places in the Solar System to look. Because the primary surface liquid there is methane, researchers are exploring the possibility of methane-based life forms. Carbon-rich compounds called tholins fall to the surface from the Titanian atmosphere, building up huge dune fields in the flatlands. If it’s possible to base life on liquid methane and ethane instead of water, these tholins could be the building blocks of life.

NASA’s Dragonfly mission, scheduled to launch in 2027, will investigate the possibility of past or present life on Titan. Dragonfly is a small drone designed to cover more ground than a traditional lander or rover by making short flights around Titan’s surface. Its main goals are to figure out whether Titan is — or ever has been — habitable, look for complex chemistry, and even search for signs of life on Titan today.

Earth and the Moon

In the search for life, the first step is to know what you’re looking for. The more we study life on Earth, the better equipped we will be to find it elsewhere. This is why astrobiologists — scientists who study the possibility of life beyond Earth — do much of their research right here on our planet, from developing theories on the definition of life itself to studying microbes living in environments that share characteristics with other worlds. To know what we’re looking for on other worlds, we benefit from better understanding the diversity and adaptability of life here on Earth.

Our planet’s satellite may also have some things to teach us about life beyond Earth. Although there’s no evidence that the Moon could be habitable, it is an alien world that has been visited by Earthlings — including astronauts and microbes. The humans who walked on the Moon during the Apollo program left behind more than footprints and flags, and several bags of feces are still on the lunar surface today. While the bacteria in that human waste are almost certainly dead, astrobiologists are keen to retrieve and study them to see what exactly happened to them during their time in the Moon’s harsh conditions.