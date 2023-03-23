What the search for aliens can learn from life on Earth

The Universe is a big, diverse place. The planets and moons we’ve observed so far have shown staggering variety, from frozen snowballs to volcanic hellscapes, gas giants to tiny moonlets. Given the diversity of planetary bodies, one could reason that if life is abundant in the Universe, it may also be extraordinarily varied. Still, the only life we know anything about is the life we have here on Earth.

With only one planet’s beings to inform our understanding of life itself, are humans limited in our ability to look for and identify living things that might be totally different from the life we know? You might think so, but astrobiology — the interdisciplinary study of life in the Universe — can learn a lot from the life we see on Earth.

What are we looking for?

In the search for life, the first step is to know what you’re looking for, or at least what it does. This isn’t as easy as you might think. Biologists have identified things that life forms on Earth have in common — including ordered structure, reactions to stimuli, the metabolism of nutrients into energy, the capacity for growth, the ability to reproduce and evolve, and others — but this list doesn’t perfectly unite all living things or exclude everything we consider inanimate. Fire transforms energy, for example, and crystals have ordered structure and can grow. Some living things grow too slowly to measure, or go through periods of dormancy where they stop metabolizing or reacting to stimuli altogether. So even knowing what criteria have to be met for a thing to be considered living is complicated, although scientists have made efforts to establish some standards.

Because the definition of life is hard to pin down, we also don’t have a perfect set of criteria for detecting extraterrestrial life. In an interview with Planetary Radio, Britney Schmidt, associate professor of Astronomy, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University, discussed this challenge: “How do we all agree when something has actually been found or something has been achieved?... If you ask a biologist or you ask a chemist or you ask a planetary scientist, you might get a different answer.”

The building blocks of life are more universal (at least, universal to Earthlings). Carbon compounds form the basis of life’s chemistry; DNA and RNA carry and replicate genetic information; amino acids make up the proteins that are involved in almost every biological process; energy sources such as sunlight or glucose are required. So when looking for places in the Universe where life might exist, astrobiologists look for the presence of these components. But once again, it’s not that simple; extraterrestrial life might have totally different chemistry, and astrobiologists have proposed possible alternatives for each of these building blocks.

Altogether, it’s hard to pin down what exactly to look for in the search for life on another world. Living things on Earth defy any unifying definition, and even if life as we knew it were easily defined, it wouldn’t necessarily describe life that we’d find life elsewhere. But with all those caveats established, the search for life must go on. And given our understanding of the worlds of our Solar System and beyond, astrobiologists do have a few ideas for what we might want to look for.

