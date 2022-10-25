Your guide to water on Mars

Harvesting and using the water

Water on Mars is scientifically interesting. It can also be used as a resource.

Missions similar to Mars Sample Return, which requires a rocket to launch from the surface of Mars, could fuel up on the red planet rather than ferrying heavy propellant from Earth. This could be even more practical for human missions, which will require larger rockets. Humans could also harvest Martian water for drinking water and breathable air.

In some regions where water ice lies just beneath the surface, it might only take a shovel, as demonstrated by Phoenix. But would-be miners beware: a block of harvested ice might be full of impurities that need to be filtered.

“A scoop of the surface material could be defrosted and the water captured, but it would not be pure water or even mostly water,” said Bishop.

If the ice is deeper, would-be Martians could utilize a system similar to one demonstrated in Antarctica that drills through the ground and then lowers a heat probe to melt the ice. The resulting water is then pumped back to the surface.

What about all that water locked in hydrated minerals? Among the proposed methods of extracting water from rocks includes microwaves and the somewhat counterintuitive method of blasting minerals with water to extract more water. Some methods call for the use of small, autonomous robots that could mine water before humans arrive.

In any case, Bishop said that it would be a challenge to pull water from rocks.

“H2O and OH molecules that are part of a mineral structure generally would require some effort to remove,” she said.