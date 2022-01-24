Meet the snow worlds

Io

Is there anything Io doesn’t have? In addition to being dotted with hundreds of volcanoes, the Jovian moon is also a winter wonderland of sulfur dioxide snowflakes. On Earth, sulfur dioxide is a gaseous pollutant that can come from burning fossil fuels.

On Io, though, chaos is kind of the norm. Its snow, volcanoes and general calamity appear to be fascinatingly interconnected.

In 2001, NASA’s Galileo probe sampled an enormous plume stemming from a previously unknown volcano near the moon’s North Pole. The plume, which blasted material about 500 kilometers (311 miles) into space, was the tallest recorded on Io at that time.

This was, most fortuitously, an accident. Galileo’s team wasn’t planning to skirt around this particular plume; in fact, they were hoping to study a completely different volcano called Tvashtar, which regrettably didn’t erupt as the spacecraft flew by. But in this arbitrary geyser, Galileo’s onboard plasma science instrument picked up something unexpected: sulfur dioxide frost particles, coming from vents within the volcano and precipitating down. This “snow” has since been detected many times.

On paper, the idea of a “snowcano” doesn’t make sense, because volcanoes are hot, and snow is cold. While both those things are undeniably true, Io’s atmosphere is paper-thin and chilly. When the moon’s volcano flings gas — notably, sulfur dioxide — into space, it freezes from a liquid into a solid in the plume. That snowcano frost will then fall back to Io’s surface, which is a frigid -130 degrees Celsius (-202 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sure, Io’s snow is a bit different from what we have on Earth, but so is the moon’s entire chemical makeup.

“In the case of Io, the gases are dominated by sulfur and oxygen in various combinations, with some chlorine and sodium and a whiff of potassium,” said Laszlo Kestay, a planetary volcanologist at the US Geological Survey's Astrogeology Science Center. “Some of the resulting molecules are colorful, making the yellow, red, orange, white, and brown patterns you see on the surface of Io.”

Fair warning: “If you visited Io, you’d probably want to avoid tasting any of snow, not just the yellow stuff,” Kestay said.