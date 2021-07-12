Viking 1 and 2, NASA’s first Mars landers

No one knew what the surface of Mars looked like up close until July 20, 1976, when Viking 1 snapped a picture of its landing pad sitting on a vast plain of soil and rocks.

Viking 1 and 2 were a pair of NASA landers and orbiters. Each launched as an integrated spacecraft that separated in Mars orbit. The landers headed for the surface, while the orbiters stayed behind to survey the planet from above.

Prior to the landing of Viking 1, the only mission to operate from the surface was the Soviet Union’s Mars 3 spacecraft, which touched down in December 1971. Contact with the lander ended for good less than 2 minutes after touchdown.

Viking 1 and 2 provided scientists with their most complete picture of Mars to date. The orbiters had high-resolution cameras that created global surface maps of the planet, revealing that Mars was generally divided into two distinct regions: northern low-elevation plains and southern cratered highlands. The orbiters captured stunning close-up views of volcanoes, dust storms, and canyons.

The landers, meanwhile, measured temperatures at their landing sites that ranged from roughly -120 to -20 degrees Celsius (-190 to -10 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that Mars’ reddish soil was composed of iron-rich clay. They also conducted a chemical analysis of the soil to search for the presence of life; the results were ambiguous and the question of life on Mars remains unanswered to this day.