A fascination with Europa

They say you should never judge a book by its cover. In planetary science, it’s sometimes best to waive this rule of thumb. Surface features of planetary bodies can give us important hints about what’s happening inside a world. In the case of Jupiter’s moon Europa, what we saw on the surface opened whole new realms of possibility in the search for life.

When NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft passed through the Jupiter system in 1979, they sent back the first detailed images of the icy moon. These photos showed an unusually smooth surface, suggesting that some process was reworking the icy crust to erase craters and keep the surface young. The images also showed darker stripes crisscrossing the surface along with circular and elliptical lenticulae (Latin for “freckles”) dotting the ice. These superficial observations hinted at something monumental: the possibility of a layer of liquid water beneath the surface.

Scientists had already predicted that Jupiter’s moon Io might have molten rock beneath its surface because of how Jupiter and its other large moons gravitationally squeeze Io as it makes its way around its host planet. The images of Io that Voyager 1 and 2 sent home showed volcanic activity across the surface, proving that there was indeed a layer of magma beneath its yellowish outer shell.



Though the potential of lava was indeed exciting, much more important was the possibility that this same gravitational squeezing might melt the interior of an icy moon like Europa. When the Voyager probes sent back images of a smooth surface covered in cracks and freckles, the implication was clear: Features like this are caused by tectonic activity. When a solid crust floats on top of a liquid layer, it causes the crust to move, split and constantly resurface itself. Whereas on a rocky moon like Io the liquid layer is molten rock, on icy Europa, the liquid layer is molten ice — in other words, water.