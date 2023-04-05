Why we need VERITAS

What is the current status of VERITAS?

VERITAS is currently delayed, with no clear restart in sight. The mission was being developed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and was on schedule, on budget, and making great progress with an experienced team. In the November of 2022, NASA delayed the project for at least three years due to cost overruns in another JPL-led mission, Psyche. NASA subsequently removed all development funds for VERITAS, delaying the mission indefinitely.

Why is indefinitely delaying VERITAS a problem?

VERITAS is part of a comprehensive campaign to understand the history and global climate change of Venus — to remove this mission from that effort undermines humanity's ability to better understand the processes that impact terrestrial planets.



It also creates uncertainty and undermines NASA's reliability to the scientific community and its international partners. NASA selected VERITAS for development in 2021 after a grueling, multi-year competition. The scientific case for the mission was already made. It is very unusual for the space agency to cancel a project it just committed to, and doing so undermines NASA's credibility with the scientific community, Congress, and its international partners.

This delay creates significant disruptions in the project, and should it be restarted, the total cost of the mission will inevitably increase. Spacecraft projects can't be switched on and off like a lightbulb; the longer the delay, the higher the cost of the project. International partners likewise may not be able to maintain their commitments to the mission if the delay goes on for too long, leaving a gap for NASA or others to fill.

What needs to be done to save VERITAS?

The Planetary Society recommends that the United States commit to a 2029 launch date and provide the necessary funding to continue mission development. That represents a two-year delay, which gives time for JPL to complete Psyche. The U.S. Congress support VERITAS by establishing this launch date in the report language for the FY 2024 appropriations bill and in future NASA authorization legislation.

If you live in the United States, you can take direct action to support this advocacy message. We have prepared a letter that you can send to your representatives in Congress urging them to save this vital mission.

You can also participate in our Digital Day of Action and register for our in-person Day of Action in Washington, D.C. to advocate in person — one of the most effective ways to change minds. If you live outside the U.S. you can still have an impact on the future of this mission by sharing information about VERITAS. By rallying public support for this mission, you can help ensure that the people with power over its fate get the message that VERITAS is worth saving.