Scientists spot possible signs of active volcanism on Venus

Scientists have, for the first time, discovered possible signs of active volcanism on Venus.

The findings confirm long-held suspicions that the planet, which is 80% covered in volcanic rock and the scars of past volcanic eruptions, is still active today.

The evidence comes from data collected by NASA’s Magellan spacecraft, which orbited Venus from 1990 to 1994. In two grainy 1991 radar images captured eight months apart, a volcanic vent morphs from a circular depression into a larger, kidney-bean shape, which researchers interpret as indicating volcanic activity at work.

The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, provides an important data point for scientists trying to piece together why Venus, a twin to our own planet, morphed from a potentially habitable world into a stifling hellscape.

“There's a lot of big-picture scenarios about how Venus has evolved over the last billion or two billion years,” said Robert Herrick, the paper’s lead author and a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. “An important boundary condition on those visions is how much activity is occurring today, what the nature of the geologic activity is that's occurring today, and where it's occurring today. This paper is sort of the first step in really nailing that down.”

Similar volcanic activity is likely to be detected by NASA’s upcoming VERITAS mission — a spiritual successor to Magellan that would map the entire planet in even greater detail and overlapping coverage.

Sue Smrekar, the VERITAS principal investigator who was not involved in the discovery, said the images of a volcanic event were “extremely convincing” that Venus is active.

“There's all kinds of reasons to think that Venus should be active,” she said. “It is such a thrill to finally see proof, which also adds fuel to other lines of evidence for activity.”