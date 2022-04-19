Planetary Science Decadal Survey: After the Red Planet, an Ice Giant

This report was drafted over the course of two years by leaders of the planetary science community, with input from a dozen task groups and hundreds of paper submissions. The Planetary Society submitted two white papers to the process, The Search for Life as a Guidepost to Scientific Revolution, and Increasing the Scope of Planetary Defense Activities: Programs, Strategies, and Relevance in a Post-COVID-19 World. The Planetary Society’s President, Dr. Bethany Elhmann of Caltech, served on the report’s steering committee.

The new report is broadly consistent with the prior planetary science decadal survey, which covered the years 2013 to 2022. The previous report recommended the initiation of a Mars Sample Return campaign and a dedicated Europa mission as its two large-class missions, both of which are now in active development. A Uranus orbiter and a mission to Enceladus — the first and second highest priority flagship missions in the current decadal — were then the 3rd and 4th recommendations for large missions.

Like the current report, the prior decadal also recommended the selection of a small-class Discovery mission every two years and a mid-size New Frontiers mission (to a pre-defined list of destinations) every five years.

A notable difference is the increased focus on planetary defense, the role of human exploration at the Moon with the Artemis program (which did not exist at the time of the prior decadal survey), and an increased emphasis on astrobiology and the search for life. Mars also fades somewhat, for after completing the sample return campaign the report recommends only one mid-size mission — the Mars Life Explorer lander.

