The President's fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget request for NASA proposes nearly $26 billion, an 8% increase over the amount provided by Congress in 2022. While significant, recent inflationary pressures will reduce the buying power of this augmentation, so the increase will likely be more modest than it may initially seem.
The budget proposes modest increases to programs related to Project Artemis, including funding for a second Human Landing System at the Moon, additional funding for lunar surface nuclear power systems, and the Gateway station. It also provides the largest amount for NASA's science programs in history. Many other programs see modest increases, though a few are singled out for cancellation: notably the SOFIA airborne observatory and the Mars Ice-Mapper mission.
Congress will have final say over NASA's funding in 2023 and must approve any increases, cancellations, or program delays. The House of Representatives will release their version of NASA's budget first, followed by the Senate. Generally, this usually occurs in the Spring and Summer, though upcoming mid-term elections in November may delay this work.
The fiscal year begins on October 1st, 2022. Congress must pass a budget by this date (or stop-gap spending measure) to prevent a government shutdown. All updates on congressional activity and legislation will be added to this tracking page.
The President's Budget Request
|2022 Enacted
|2023 PBR
|% Change
|NASA
|$24,041
|$25,974
|+8%
|Science
|$7,614
|$7,988
|+5%
|Planetary Science
|$3,120
|$3,160
|+1%
|Earth Science
|$2,065
|$2,411
|+17%
|Astrophysics
|$1,394
|$1,556
|+12%
|Heliophysics
|$778
|$760
|-2%
|Biological & Physical Science
|$79.1
|$100
|+22%
|Exploration
|$6,792
|$7,478
|+10%
|Orion Crew Vehicle
|$1,407
|$1,339
|-5%
|SLS
|$2,600
|$2,580
|-0.8%
|Human Landing System
|$1,195
|$1,486
|+24%
|Space/Exploration Technology
|$1,100
|$1,438
|+31%
|Space Operations
|$4,041
|$4,266
|+6%
|↳ Commercial LEO Development
|$101
|$285
|+90%
|Aeronautics
|$881
|$972
|+10%
|STEM Engagement
|$137
|$150
|+10%
|Safety, Security, & Mission Services
|$3,021
|$3,209
|+6%
|Construction and Environmental Compliance
|$410
|$424
|+3%
|NASA Inspector General
|$45.3
|$48.4
|+7%
All values are in millions of dollars. Directorate/top-level line-items are in boldface, divisions and major projects are in standard formatting; sub-programs are in italics. All major directorates are listed. Only selected divisions and projects are included. For further detail see the FY 2023 NASA Budget Request.
Explore this data in context. View historical NASA budget data, including breakdowns by fiscal year, comparisons to total U.S. spending and GDP, on this Google Spreadsheet.
The President's Budget Request for NASA was released on March 28th, 2022. Highlights of the proposal included:
- $822 million for Mars Sample Return, which would represent roughly a quarter of all spending by NASA's Planetary Science Division. The project will now launch in 2028 instead of 2026.
- A $291 million increase for the Human Landing System program to support a second provider beyond SpaceX.
- Nearly $8 billion for NASA science programs, the largest amount in the agency's history.
- Returns JWST into the Astrophysics division, marking the end of its long, troubled, but ultimately successful development phase and the start of operations. The budget proposes an additional $10 million per year for science operations.
- An increase of nearly $400 million for Earth Science, to support the Earth System Observatory project.
Proposed Cuts in FY 2023
- A $100 million cut to the asteroid-hunting NEO Surveyor planetary defense mission, delaying the launch to no earlier than 2028. This was done to "support other priorities in planetary science", with specific blame placed on cost growth for Mars Sample Return and Europa Clipper. Ground-based NEO observations are unaffected.
- The SOFIA flying observatory. NASA stated that "SOFIA's annual operations budget is one of the most expensive operating missions in the Astrophysics Division" and that "The Astro2020 Decadal Survey found that the science productivity of the mission is not on par with other large science missions."
- "the budget terminates NASA financial support for the Mars Ice Mapper, which is still in pre-formulation with roles being discussed with international partners. NASA had not planned on making hardware contributions."
Note: all quotes are from NASA's FY 2023 president's budget request and related documents.
President's Budget Request Source Documents
Space Policy Resources
Read and explore space policy analysis, recommendations, and datasets provided by The Planetary Society.