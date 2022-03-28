The President's fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget request for NASA proposes nearly $26 billion, an 8% increase over the amount provided by Congress in 2022. While significant, recent inflationary pressures will reduce the buying power of this augmentation, so the increase will likely be more modest than it may initially seem.

The budget proposes modest increases to programs related to Project Artemis, including funding for a second Human Landing System at the Moon, additional funding for lunar surface nuclear power systems, and the Gateway station. It also provides the largest amount for NASA's science programs in history. Many other programs see modest increases, though a few are singled out for cancellation: notably the SOFIA airborne observatory and the Mars Ice-Mapper mission.



Congress will have final say over NASA's funding in 2023 and must approve any increases, cancellations, or program delays. The House of Representatives will release their version of NASA's budget first, followed by the Senate. Generally, this usually occurs in the Spring and Summer, though upcoming mid-term elections in November may delay this work.

The fiscal year begins on October 1st, 2022. Congress must pass a budget by this date (or stop-gap spending measure) to prevent a government shutdown. All updates on congressional activity and legislation will be added to this tracking page.