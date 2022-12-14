NEO Surveyor is confirmed

In NASA management parlance, the project has graduated from formulation to development; basically, from making detailed schematics and testing hardware concepts to building flight hardware. NEO Surveyor now resides in Phase C of the A through F project cycle (system engineers aren’t the most creative, naming-wise). Phase C means that the project team will finalize and build the flight hardware, instruments, and software to be used on the spacecraft, with a particular focus on its telescope, detectors, and the thermal systems used to cool the sensitive infrared equipment. The subsequent Phase D is when all the pieces get assembled. Phase E begins the moment the spacecraft separates from its launch vehicle and it flies free in space, ready to scan the skies for dangerous asteroids, sometime in 2028.

The cost, $1.2 billion, was higher than expected, but a self-inflicted outcome by NASA, which abruptly cut funding for the project in FY 2022 and 2023, triggering layoffs in the projects’ engineering and scientific staff, delaying the procurement of key hardware items, and inadvertently moving the mission’s peak funding timeline into our current high-inflation era.

Despite this, NASA and the White House appear ready to request funds for the project as proposed, and Congress is likely to support it.