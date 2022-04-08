NASA's FY 2023 Budget Stays the Course

The modern planetary program is far more diverse, and contains no fewer than nine major initiatives:

FY 2022 FY 2023 Request Planetary Science Research $307M* $298.6M Planetary Defense $197M $87.7M Lunar Discovery and Exploration $497M $486.3M Discovery $365M* $230M New Frontiers $272M $478M Mars Exploration $268M* $234M Mars Sample Return $653M $822M Outer Planets and Ocean Worlds $495M* $357M Radioisotope Power $146M* $166M Total Planetary Science Division $3,120M $3,160M

* FY2022 request amount, exact figure not noted in congressional appropriations. Note that the decreases in the Outer Planets and Discovery accounts reflect natural declines due to spacecraft development projects winding down, and do not represent program cuts.

The Planetary Science Division is laden with missions, including two major flagships: Mars Sample Return and Europa Clipper, which together account for more than a third of the entire budget in 2023. Mars Sample Return alone will occupy a quarter of all planetary spending and will briefly exceed the annual costs of NASA’s entire Heliophysics division. These two projects — both of which experienced cost growth this year — are placing enormous pressure on the rest of the planetary program. As a consequence, and despite historical levels of funding, multiple missions are being delayed or facing cancellation in this proposal.

Of highest importance to The Planetary Society is NEO Surveyor, the asteroid-hunting space telescope. Last year the mission moved into advanced development and received nearly $140 million from Congress. For a concept first proposed in the early 2000s, this was a major step, and one The Society had fought for years to support.

In 2023, however, NASA is proposing a dramatic $100 million cut, basically putting the program on ice, and pushing back the launch date to 2028 at the earliest. Even though the world is finally recovering from a low-probability, high-impact disaster in the form of a pandemic, investing in a deterrence capability for a similar type of low-likelihood, high-consequence disaster has not gained traction inside the agency. The Planetary Society will work to reverse this cut in 2023.

Discovery, the small-class planetary mission line, welcomes two new Venus missions in the 2023 budget: VERITAS and DAVINCI, though at relatively low funding levels. Both missions are scheduled for later in the decade and will ramp up funding in the coming years. The next Discovery selection is delayed due to budgetary pressure from Mars Sample Return and Europa Clipper.

The other victim of the planetary budget squeeze is Mars Ice Mapper, an orbiting multi-nation project to determine the location of subsurface ice for potential human utilization. In its budget documentation, NASA states that “it had not planned on making hardware contributions to this mission” and that it was still in early discussions with international partners. The mission is not a priority in the current decadal survey, the official scientific recommendations for planetary science, but it was the only Mars mission in development that would provide new science at Mars (sample return is focused exclusively on returning samples). This is another loss for the Mars science community which is now facing a serious mission gap post-Mars Sample Return.