Pluto, the Kuiper Belt’s most famous dwarf planet

It’s hard not to have a soft spot for Pluto. Despite its cold, rough exterior, the tiny world still wears its heart on its surface.

Since 2006 much of the conversation around Pluto has centered around its reclassification as a dwarf planet. While the controversy around this will probably always continue in one form or another, truthfully, Pluto is so much more than how we classify it. The underworld-inspired Kuiper Belt object is fascinating in its own right.

Why do we study Pluto?

Pluto is the largest of the Kuiper Belt objects (KBOs) — a collection of ice-rock bodies found beyond the reaches of Neptune’s orbit. We don’t know exactly what created the Kuiper Belt, but the objects within it are thought to be leftovers from the formation of the solar system. Despite the many unsolved mysteries that lie within this remote region, only one mission — NASA’s New Horizons — has ever investigated an object within this vast space.

Exploring Pluto brings us closer to understanding the Kuiper Belt, an almost alien region within our own solar system. What can Pluto’s moon system teach us about other KBOs with similar satellites? How does Pluto’s unusual orbit distinguish it from other dwarf planets? Without more exploration, it’s difficult to discern these answers and so many others.

