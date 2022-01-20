Akatsuki, the Venus Climate Orbiter

Major discoveries so far

Akatsuki made its first discovery just hours after it entered orbit around Venus in 2015, when it spotted a huge curved feature in the planet’s atmosphere. This enormous curve stretched nearly all the way between the north and south poles, and despite the strong and fast winds, it remained still above an area called Aphrodite Terra.

Later observations showed that such “sideways smiles”, as some described them, appeared regularly over several tall mountains on Venus, and stuck around for about a month once they popped up. Researchers concluded that they were caused by gravity waves, which are ripples in an atmosphere caused by air moving over rough topography — not to be confused with gravitational waves, which are ripples in spacetime. This would later prove to be just the first in a series of strange waves that Akatsuki saw rippling through the Venusian atmosphere, many of which uncovered more mysteries than they solved. For example, the gravity waves over mountains seemed only to appear at high altitudes, not closer to the ground.

Akatsuki also spotted a jet stream blowing at extreme speeds around Venus’ equator in the lower layers of clouds, which could explain some of the strange shapes and vortices that have been observed there — although jet stream itself has not yet been explained. The team has produced 3D maps of the atmosphere, though, including the temperature and pressure of the air and some of its constituent parts and how they change over time.

After years of hunting for lightning, the spacecraft finally found a signal in March 2020. This single flash of light on Venus’ dark side could have been either lightning or a meteorite burning up in the planet’s atmosphere, but if it is lightning it would be the first time we’ve actually seen it on Venus.