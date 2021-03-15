The Quest for Life on Venus

One night in 2017, the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawai’i turned its 15-meter dish toward the bright-yellow dot of Venus. The telescope’s instruments dutifully recorded the light coming from the planet for Jane Greaves, an astronomer and astrobiologist at Cardiff University in Wales. Greaves and her team were looking for a little-known chemical called phosphine. On Earth, you can find phosphine in swamps, where bacteria produce it as a waste product. It’s also manufactured as an industrial fumigant to rid houses of moths, beetles, and fruit flies.



For decades, some scientists have theorized that Venus could harbor life in its upper atmosphere, where temperatures and pressures are benign despite the hellscape beneath. Nothing we know of on Venus could produce more than just a trace of phosphine—unless there is something living in the planet’s pale clouds.

A year later, as Greaves sat alone in her office, she saw what she was looking for in her Venus data: indications of phosphine. It wasn’t a strong signal, but it definitely seemed to be there. “I spent ages thinking there was nothing there, but one evening, I was pushing the data around, and suddenly, I realized it all came together,” Greaves told The Planetary Society. “That just blew me away. There really was phosphine.”



Venus, once hoped to harbor paradise, was written off as the most inhospitable place in the solar system. But Greaves’ finding has renewed interest in a planet some scientists say has been neglected for far too long. Did life ever flourish on Venus, and is there something still alive in its clouds, or will these latest findings only add to a long list of false hopes?

Before the Space Age, scientists considered Venus as Earth’s sister planet, perhaps even habitable like our own. The two rocky worlds share nearly the same size and density, and because a thick veil of clouds shrouds Venus’ surface, some hoped that the world next door was a tropical paradise with oceans and abundant vegetation.



NASA’s Mariner 2 spacecraft, the very first successful planetary mission, dashed this idyllic view in December 1962. The probe flew past Venus, recording temperatures of at least 150 to 200 degrees Celsius (300 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and a punishing atmospheric pressure 20 times that of Earth’s.



“Venus Says No,” lamented a headline in the New York Times, opining that Mariner 2’s “message from Venus may mark the beginning of the end of mankind’s grand romantic dreams.”



Some scientists remained hopeful. In 1963, a young Harvard assistant professor named Carl Sagan—still years away from becoming a well-known science communicator—conjectured in the NASA film The Clouds of Venus that the planet’s harsh conditions might only exist in the atmosphere. “It is just possible that the surface temperature could then be almost Earthlike and life as we know it could exist there,” he said. “However, it is more likely that if there is life on Venus, it is probably of a type that we could not now imagine.”