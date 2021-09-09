The Fermi paradox and Drake equation: Where are all the aliens?

Step outside on a clear night and gaze up at the night sky. Depending on the sky conditions where you live, you may see as many as 2,000 stars.

That’s just a tiny fraction of the Milky Way galaxy, which may have between 100 billion to 1 trillion stars. Most of these stars host exoplanets, and we’ve already zeroed in on a few that may be Earth-like.

So where are all the aliens? This is a key question in the field of SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence. While SETI includes everything from listening for radio signals to examining odd fluctuations in starlight, theoretical work in the field has been dominated by two key concepts: the Fermi paradox and the Drake equation.

The Fermi paradox ponders why Earth has not been visited by aliens, while the Drake equation tries to estimate the number of intelligent civilizations in our galaxy. Both concepts involve a lot of uncertainty, because when it comes to extraterrestrial life, there’s a lot we don’t know.

“These two tools are foundational in the sense that they were made towards the beginning of the field and they are rather profound, but not foundational in the way, say, Newton's Laws are,” says Jason Wright, a SETI researcher at Penn State University.