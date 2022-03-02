Pioneer 10 and 11, outer solar system explorers

What did Pioneer 10 and 11 do?

Pioneer 10 began breaking records shortly after launch. As it zipped toward Jupiter, it became the first spacecraft to ever venture beyond Mars. Then, on July 15, 1972, the spacecraft entered the asteroid belt — a swath of rocky material that spans about 280 million kilometers (175 million miles) in width. The probe passed through the region, becoming the first spacecraft to ever do so.

Pioneer 10 reached Jupiter on December 3, 1973. It took the first up-close, detailed pictures of the gas giant and made observations about its radiation belts, magnetic field and more. After completing its primary mission, Pioneer headed in the direction of the star Aldebaran, which it’s expected to reach in roughly 2 million years.

Pioneer 11 flew through the asteroid belt in 1974, just a few years after its counterpart. Pioneer 11 needed a gravity assist from Jupiter in order to reach Saturn, which allowed for it to get closer to Jupiter than any spacecraft ever before. As a result, Pioneer 11 beamed back the first images of Jupiter’s polar regions, as well as stunning photos of the Jovian moons.

On September 1, 1979, Pioneer 11 came within 21,000 kilometers (13,000 miles) of Saturn — the first time a spacecraft had approached the planet this close. In addition to discovering Saturn’s F ring, Pioneer 11 spotted two new moons.

After its rendezvous with Saturn, Pioneer 11 sped off toward the center of the Milky Way — a one-way course it remains on to this day.