Our favorite moons of the Solar System

Europa

Another of Jupiter’s large moons is Europa. Like Io, Europa orbits close to Jupiter and has sizable moons orbiting beyond it. And so, like Io, Europa gets squeezed by fluctuating gravitational pulls, warming up its interior.

The result of this squeezing, though, is totally different on the two moons because they’re made of different stuff. Unlike rocky Io, Europa has a surface made mostly of solid water ice. So when Europa gets squeezed by getting closer to and farther from Jupiter, the friction created inside the moon heats up the subsurface ice and turns it into liquid water.

The first hint of a subsurface water ocean came from NASA’s twin Voyager probes, which flew through the Jupiter system in 1979. The images they captured of Europa showed the smoothest surface in the Solar System, devoid of big mountains, deep craters, or canyons. This hinted that the solid crust might be on top of a liquid layer, causing the crust to move, split and constantly resurface itself.

Other spacecraft that visited the Jupiter system, like NASA’s Galileo and Juno missions, have collected data from Europa that add to our confidence that liquid water does exist under Europa’s surface. Under an icy shell about 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) thick, Europa may be holding an ocean 70-100 kilometers (or about 40-60 miles) deep. Earth’s oceans, by comparison, only stretch down about 11 kilometers (less than 7 miles) at their deepest. Even though Europa is smaller than Earth’s moon, its oceans are thought to contain twice as much liquid water as all of Earth’s oceans and lakes combined.

This was an exciting discovery because the search for life beyond Earth focuses on places where liquid water can exist, since all known life forms on Earth depend on liquid water.

Europa’s oceans are also thought to be salty, suggesting they make contact with a rocky seabed. This bodes well for the search for life as well, since underwater hydrothermal vents could be a life-giving energy source.

In 2012, the Hubble Space Telescope spotted a huge plume of water erupting from a geyser on Europa’s south pole. The image it captured showed a plume about 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) high. NASA is planning to send its Europa Clipper mission there in 2030, including a specific mission objective to fly through Europa’s plumes. The European Space Agency is also working on its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission (a.k.a. JUICE), which would study Europa along with Ganymede and Callisto starting in 2031. Both of these missions will be able to spend years studying Europa, potentially answering a lot of our most pressing questions about its tantalizingly habitable oceans.