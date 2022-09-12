Patience for Uranus

The long road back to Uranus

The road back to Uranus is paved with a complicated mix of science and politics.



Every 10 years, the National Academy of Sciences enlists committees of top planetary scientists to help create a report outlining the community’s top science questions along with a prioritized list of missions to answer them. These reports are known as a decadal survey. They are used by NASA, the White House, and Congress during the budget-making process to decide which missions to fund next.



Getting a mission to Uranus or Neptune on the community’s radar has been a challenge for scientists who study ice giants. In recent decades, NASA has been focused on the search for life. A flagship Uranus mission made it into the 2013 decadal survey, but it was prioritized behind Europa Clipper and Mars Sample Return.



Those missions are now under development, clearing the way for a Uranus mission to top the flagship list in the 2023 decadal survey, released in April 2022. The survey recommends starting formal work on the mission, which could have a price tag of $4.2 billion, as early as 2024.



Interest in Uranus has been bolstered by the discovery of more than 5,000 exoplanets — planets orbiting other stars. A third of these are gaseous worlds the size of Uranus or Neptune. That means studying Uranus or Neptune would give us a huge amount of insight on what is currently the most common type of exoplanet we’ve discovered.

Simon, the NASA planetary atmospheres expert, said that a Uranus mission designed to study all aspects of the system would reignite interest in the outer planets, which has waned since NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn ended in 2017.



“With the end of Cassini, there’s not as much going on in the outer Solar System,” she said. “So I think for the community, it’s going to be a really good thing to have this mission that touches so many different areas.”



Beneath the clouds



As the outer planets gobbled up material in the Solar System’s early days, Uranus and Neptune’s positions farther from the Sun allowed them to take in extra helpings of icy water, ammonia, and methane. The methane in Uranus’ atmosphere absorbs red light, giving the planet its blue-green appearance.

A Uranus mission would carry a probe to plunge into the planet’s atmosphere and measure its composition, including the specific isotopes of each element. Isotopes, which are variations in the number of neutrons amongst the same element, act like fingerprints that would allow scientists to figure out where Uranus formed and what conditions were like in the Solar System’s early days, long before life arose on Earth.

Jupiter and Saturn may have originally formed farther from the Sun than their current locations, while Uranus and Neptune may have formed closer to the Sun. About 4 billion years ago, the giant planets began jostling for position, pushing Uranus and Neptune out to their current locations.



At some point, Uranus ended up on its side. Whereas Earth has a modest 23-degree tilt that gives us our seasons, Uranus’ rotation axis is tilted by a huge 98 degrees. Essentially, the planet rolls around the Solar System on its side.

It’s not clear what caused this. Gravitational resonances between Uranus and Saturn may have made Uranus wobble until it fell over. Another popular theory is that a giant proto-world slammed into the planet. A new Uranus mission will look for evidence of what happened deep below the planet’s icy clouds, where its magnetic field is generated.