Triton, Neptune's largest moon

It’s cold and dim in the Solar System’s suburbs. Triton, the largest of Neptune’s 14 known moons, gets 900 times less sunlight than Earth, and much of that light reflects off the icy world’s surface. This makes Triton one of the chilliest places in the solar system, with temperatures that plunge to -240 degrees Celsius (-400 degrees Fahrenheit).

In spite of the cold, Triton is an active world. It has very few craters, pointing to a young surface that is being constantly reshaped. Dark volcanic plumes erupt all over Triton’s Southern Hemisphere and could be linked to an underground liquid water ocean.

Scientists think Triton probably came from the Kuiper Belt, a band of icy objects beyond Neptune that includes Pluto. Neptune’s gravity may have pulled Triton into its orbit long ago. Triton is sometimes compared with Pluto: the two worlds have similar masses, diameters, and surface materials, although their topographies are somewhat different.

Like many other worlds in our Solar System, Triton has an interesting origin story. The moon was discovered in 1846 by William Lassell, an amateur astronomer who financed his hobby with money made in the brewery business. Laswell found Triton just 17 days after Neptune itself was discovered.

The moon was named after a mythological merman who had the upper body of a human and the lower body of a fish. Triton’s father was Poseidon, also known as Neptune in Roman mythology.