Where are the ocean worlds in our solar system?

Enceladus

Friendly rivalries can’t help but extend all the way to Saturn, even with something as esoteric as saltwater worlds.



Though there are many neutral parties, Europa enthusiasts and fans of Saturn’s moon Enceladus are generally happy to debate with each other — and the occasional bystander — about which one is more likely to harbor life. A major selling point for Enceladus is that some of its ocean spray has already been sampled, and the findings so far have been compelling.



While a handful of spacecraft have visited the Saturn system, it was NASA’s Cassini mission that gave us the most unprecedented detail of Enceladus’ ocean. Between 2008 and 2015, the spacecraft swept through the moon’s plumes, directly sampling its ocean spray. While it didn’t detect life, Cassini’s discoveries have elucidated Enceladus’ ocean, making it an even more tantalizing destination for future study.

“Cassini basically sniffed Enceladus’ plumes,” Ahrens said. “What it found was not only evidence of liquid salt water but also that it was warm.”



Another critical finding was that Enceladus’ subsurface ocean has hydrothermal vents on its seafloor. It seems that as Saturn and possibly the planet’s moon Dione pull on Enceladus, the tiny moon flexes, causing material from these vents to eject out of fissures on Enceladus’ Southern Hemisphere. Through these so-called “tiger stripes,” ocean spray blasts into space.



Though scientists are still combing through Cassini data, it has also become clear that Enceladus’ ocean contains molecular hydrogen — which NASA has called “candy for microbes” — as well as other building blocks for life, Iike carbon dioxide and methane. On paper, it’s pretty similar to the conditions that allowed ocean life to propagate on early Earth.



Unfortunately, no space agency has announced concrete plans to return to Enceladus. But if life might be feasting around the moon’s hydrothermal vents, perhaps more scientific snuffling is needed to make sure.

