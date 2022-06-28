China looks to outer Solar System with nuclear Neptune orbiter

Neptune orbiter outline

The proposed mission overview identifies a launch window in 2030 that would see the probe launch on a Long March 5 rocket. It would reach Neptune at a distance of around 30 AU in 2040, via a Jupiter flyby, and enter a polar orbit around the ice giant.

The mission, the authors say, would aim to provide new insights into the outer Solar System, the origin and evolution of the Solar System, and potentially the origin of life.

To help meet the engineering and technology challenges above and answer some of the scientific riddles of Neptune, the Chinese team proposes the use of a 10 kWe (kilowatt-electric) nuclear fission reactor.

The reactor would generate the electricity needed to power the spacecraft’s payloads in deep space and a propulsion system of four electric thrusters. The spacecraft would have a mass of up to 3,000 kilograms (about 6,614 pounds) and a dumbbell-shaped structure to keep the reactor as far from the science payloads as possible to reduce the need for shielding from heat and radiation. The proposal also details international standards for the use of nuclear power in space.

Science objectives include global remote sensing and studying Neptune’s internal structure, atmospheric composition and motion characteristics, the magnetic field, the solar wind, and the planet’s moons and ring system.

The main spacecraft would also carry four microsatellites totaling 100 kilograms (about 220 pounds). Two would be used as penetrators, separately targeting the Neptunian atmosphere and Triton. Two others could be released en route to Neptune to visit primitive celestial bodies such as asteroids and centaurs, the latter being small, orbit-crossing bodies between Jupiter and Neptune.

Professor Leigh Fletcher, of the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leicester in the UK, notes that with the US Decadal Survey recommending a Uranus mission as the top priority for the coming decade, a thorough exploration of the Neptunian system is a worthy goal for the future.

“I think our understanding of the formation and environments of our Solar System will remain incomplete until we have a proper comparison of both Uranus and Neptune,” said Fletcher. “You’d need a sophisticated orbiter, with a payload able to explore both the planet itself and the diverse satellites and rings. For that, you’d need a comprehensive orbital tour, which requires fuel and a long lifetime.”

Fletcher adds that Neptune's moon Triton, with its amazing geophysical activity and plumes, is also a particularly enticing goal. The largest of Neptune’s thirteen known moons, Triton remarkably has a retrograde orbit, an ice cap of frozen nitrogen and methane, and is possibly an ocean world.