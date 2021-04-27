Defending the Earth from Impacts

Asteroids and comets that come close to Earth can pose a very real threat to our planet, but impacts from these objects aren’t inevitable. With proper planning we can prevent this natural disaster from happening.

What is the threat?

There are billions of comets and asteroids in our solar system. The vast majority never approach Earth. When a comet or asteroid’s orbit brings it close to Earth, it is classified as a near-Earth object, or NEO.

Early Earth was bombarded by comets and asteroids, some of which may have carried water and carbon-rich materials here that helped kickstart life.

Today, impacts still happen all the time but most are barely noticeable. Earth’s atmosphere burns up most of the objects that collide with the planet. Impactors large enough to reach the ground are rare, but this does happen. And although infrequent, major impacts are possible and can create more damage than an atomic bomb. A big enough impact could wipe out entire cities or even cause global devastation.

