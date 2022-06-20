Updates from our Shoemaker NEO Grant winners

Florent Losse (2021 grant)

Observatory Code I93, France

Recent Shoemaker NEO grant winner Florent Losse shared the following: “Thanks to The Planetary Society NEO grant, my observatory is now fully operational after the breakdown of my old camera. After the necessary calibrations and numerous tests, I am very pleased to say that the performances meet my best expectations. The good sensitivity of the camera allows us to routinely work on targets up to the 21th magnitude and fairly fainter when the conditions are good. The wider field of view compared to my previous setup greatly facilitates the recovery of newly discovered NEOs with large uncertainties. I was able to confirm and follow-up more than 300 NEOs during the five previous months. It is a 1.5x increase regarding the same period compared to other years. The grant was crucial in allowing me to continue NEO observations and to provide useful measurements, thanks again to The Planetary Society for its support.”