Planetary Society Grant Winner Discovers Large Near-Earth Asteroid

In 1998, the U.S. Congress directed NASA to initiate SpaceGuard, an effort to find and track 90% of all near-Earth objects 1 kilometer and larger by 2008. In 2005, Congress expanded NASA’s NEO mandate to find and track at least 90% of all NEOs 140 meters or larger by 2020. But since the agency was never given enough funding to fulfill this much more difficult task, only 40% of these objects have been found to date. At current detection rates, it will be another 30 years before NASA meets the goal.

A new NASA space telescope called the NEO Surveillance Mission, or NEOSM, could meet that goal in 10 years, but funding has been difficult to secure. Although it could launch as early as 2025, current funding levels would push the mission into at least the late 2020s. NASA’s current planetary defense budget is $160 million per year—less than 1% of NASA’s total spending and equivalent to 48 cents for each American.

“This discovery reminds us that even though we’ve found most large NEOs, we haven’t found all of them,” says Casey Dreier, chief advocate and senior space policy adviser for The Planetary Society. “We must continue to support ground-based astronomers and invest in new space-based capabilities like NEOSM in order to protect Earth now and in the future.”