Announcing the 2021 Shoemaker NEO Grant Winners

The Planetary Society is excited to announce the latest round of winners in our Shoemaker Near Earth Object (NEO) Grant program, named after pioneering planetary geologist Gene Shoemaker. Shoemaker grants support very advanced amateur astronomers around the world in their efforts to find, track, and characterize near Earth asteroids.

Though dedicated professional telescopes make the majority of NEO discoveries now, they don’t have the needed observing time or geographical distribution to do everything needed with NEOs. That is where our Shoemaker grant winners come in making important contributions to three areas of planetary defense:

