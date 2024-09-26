The Hera launch: What to expect

Hera will study Dimorphos to help scientists understand how DART reshaped its surface and altered its orbit. Visiting the asteroid post-impact will also allow Hera to study its subsurface and add to our understanding of asteroids throughout the Solar System.

Why Hera is important

Hera is ESA's contribution to an international planetary defense program called the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment (AIDA) collaboration. This double-mission program includes DART as the first step, and Hera as the second.

The purpose of AIDA is to learn more about deflecting asteroids to prepare for a possible future scenario in which an asteroid is discovered on a collision course with Earth. By learning exactly what happens when we attempt to move an asteroid by crashing a spacecraft into it, we can refine this deflection technique and improve our odds of successfully moving a dangerous asteroid away from our planet in the future.

What Hera will do

After launching in October 2024, Hera will begin a two-year cruise phase. In March 2025, the spacecraft will make a flyby of Mars, using the planet’s gravity to adjust and speed up its trajectory toward Didymos and Dimorphos. Hera will use its science instruments to study Mars and the planet’s smaller moon Deimos as it passes by.