Could Europa Clipper find life?

Riding the ice

Even if Europa doesn’t have plumes, material from within its ocean could still end up in nearby space. It’s possible that Europa’s ice sheet circulates, turning over on itself as warmer ice rises up and colder ice sinks down. A microbe trapped in ice might ride this slow churn up to the surface. Then, micrometeorite impacts could “sputter” it off into space and toward Europa Clipper.

This idea comes with its own problems. Pieces of lifeforms could be transformed, or even destroyed, as they travel through the ice. Once on the surface, radiation and micrometeorites would be damaging, too. Any effort to detect signs of life from Europa would have to understand how it might get altered on its way to us. According to Waite, that will be a challenge.

Thankfully, it’s not a puzzle that Europa Clipper would solve alone. ESA’s Juice mission, which has already launched, is slated to arrive at the icy moon two years after Europa Clipper as part of its larger survey of the Jupiter system. The Juice and Europa Clipper teams will work together to learn more about Europa and how its environment might affect possible signs of life. Hopefully, they’ll be able to use those lessons to guide Europa Clipper on the fly.

“There’s a lot to sort out,” said Waite. “It’ll be important to put that story together as we go.”