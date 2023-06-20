Software and data

Critical to any observing setup is a computer outfitted with multiple software packages. The actual software needed varies from user to user. Conversations with our Shoemaker winners revealed a few common software packages:



NEOfixer, developed by the Catalina Sky Survey, provides a real-time, prioritized list of planetary defense targets.

MPO Canopus is an astrometry and photometry measurement tool.

Tycho is an astrometry and photometry measurement tool that can also find and track asteroids.

Astrometrica is an astrometry measurement tool.

TAO and SkySift are observatory automation and image processing tools.

Gary Hug likes Tycho because it tries to compensate for the stars an asteroid inevitably passes in front of, which throws off measurements.

“It's not perfect, but it tries to subtract out the star itself and leave you with just the asteroid magnitude,” he said.

One potentially overlooked requirement for scientifically valid asteroid observing is making sure your equipment knows precisely what time it is. Even a few seconds’ difference can muddle measurements.



Observatory and location



Large, heavy telescopes and mounts that require extensive setup and calibration can’t be moved back and forth from a house each night. Citizen astronomers either build a small backyard observatory, or team up with other astronomers to house their equipment at a remote location. Observatories typically need a concrete pad to minimize vibrations, and may be enclosed in sheds with “roll-off” roofs that retract for observing. Observatory equipment, including the roof, telescope, camera, and mount, can be set up for remote observing.

Observing dim asteroids requires dark skies, which are becoming scarce in much of the world. Elevation is another factor: The higher your telescope, the less atmosphere it has to peer through. Low-humidity areas are also better for observing, as are places with more cloud-free nights.

Once you’ve settled on a location and your observatory is operational, you’ll submit some sample data to the Minor Planet Center that shows you can collect quality observations. Then, you’ll be assigned a unique observatory code.

Patience is key

When asked what overall advice they’d give to would-be planetary defenders, our Shoemaker awardees counseled patience and a willingness to get to know their craft.

“You've got to really like tinkering with hardware, and really knowing your equipment and software inside and out,” said Russell Durkee. “You've got to be a person who likes not only the science of it but also the troubleshooting and learning really difficult things,” he said.

For citizen astronomers interested in photometry, the book “A Practical Guide to Lightcurve Photometry and Analysis” comes highly recommended. Additional reading recommendations can be found at MinorPlanet.info.

Building your own observatory to defend the Earth is a costly, time-consuming hobby. But the payoff is huge: Our Shoemaker winners are part of a small group that makes exciting and important contributions to the field of asteroid research. There are currently more than 32,000 known near-Earth asteroids, with many more waiting to be found and studied. There’s plenty of space for you to make an impact as a planetary defender.