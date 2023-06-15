Vladimir Benishek and the mystique of asteroid research

Two-time Planetary Society Shoemaker NEO Grant winner Vladimir Benishek practically grew up at the Astronomical Observatory of Belgrade.

His grandfather, Milorad Protitch, began working there as an astronomer in 1932. Using a refracting telescope and photographic plates, Protitch discovered many main belt asteroids, including 2244 Tesla, named in honor of Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla.

Benishek’s mother, Vojislava Protitch-Benishek, also became an astronomer at the observatory. She tracked the position of asteroids and comets using photographic plates. Young Vladimir spent countless nights in the observatory with his mother, as she imaged famous Solar System objects like Halley’s comet.

Benishek remembers being captivated by what he called the “mystique” of the observing process: steering the telescope using brass-stamped coordinate scales, developing photographic plates in the dark room, and watching in awe as a picture of an asteroid or comet slowly revealed itself.

The mystique wasn’t limited to the observatory.

“As a child, I was spending countless moments in a home environment where there were continuous discussions about asteroids, comets, astronomy and related sciences in general,” he told The Planetary Society. “It ignited an insatiable desire to reveal the secrets hidden by celestial bodies.”

Benishek would follow in his grandfather and mother’s footsteps by working at the Astronomical Observatory of Belgrade. He also forged his own path by building an observatory that now makes significant contributions to the field of asteroid research.

He would eventually become a two-time awardee in The Planetary Society’s Shoemaker NEO Grant program, which funds efforts to find, track, and characterize near-Earth objects. Getting there would take Benishek through a few twists and turns.