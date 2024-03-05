The science value of Mars Sample Return

Humanity is poised to take a giant leap forward in what we know about Mars, Earth, and the prospect of life on another planet.

Mars Sample Return is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency to collect samples of rock, soil, and atmospheric gases from Mars and bring them to Earth.

The project is already underway. Right now, NASA’s Perseverance rover is collecting samples in Jezero Crater, where a river once spilled into an ancient lake. The rover has already filled more than half of the small sample tubes it brought to Mars with lake sediments and water-altered lavas.

Getting the samples back to Earth will require two additional missions. A Mars lander will collect the samples and launch them into orbit, where another spacecraft will collect them and ship them back to Earth.

The ambitious plan is the outcome of years of community effort in establishing the science case for Mars Sample Return and determining the right samples to bring back. Mars Sample Return has been the top priority of the past two decadal surveys, which are produced every 10 years to outline the priorities of the U.S. planetary science community.

But Mars Sample Return is in danger. In 2023, an independent review found that the mission was growing in cost and significantly increasing in cost. In response, the U.S. Senate threatened to cancel MSR. Congress ultimately backed off from the cancellation threat, significantly reducing funding while NASA replanned the project.

The Planetary Society supports replanning according to a few key principles. MSR is worth doing; it is arguably the most ambitious scientific endeavor of our time — one that has the potential to transform our understanding of the Solar System and provide evidence of life beyond Earth. Here’s why Mars Sample Return is so important.