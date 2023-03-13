The Biden Administration proposed $27.2 billion for NASA's 2024 fiscal year. If approved by Congress, this would represent a 7% increase over 2023 levels. The budget would grow funding for NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program, Mars Sample Return, Earth Science, and technology research and development.
The President's Budget Request
|2023 Enacted
|2024 PBR
|% Change
|NASA
|$25,384
|$27,185
|+7.1%
|Science
|$7,795
|$8,261
|+%6
|↳ Planetary Science
|$3,200
|$3,383
|+%5.7
|↳ Earth Science
|$2,195
|$2,473
|+12.7%
|↳ Astrophysics
|$1,510
|$1,557
|+3%
|↳ Heliophysics
|$805
|$751
|-6.7%
|↳ Biological & Physical Science
|$85
|$97
|+%13.5
|Exploration
|$7,469
|$7,971
|+6.7%
|↳ Orion Crew Vehicle
|$1,339
|$1,225
|-8.5%
|↳ SLS
|$2,600
|$2,506
|-3.6%
|↳ Human Landing System
|$1,486
|$1,881
|+27%
|Space Technology
|$1,200
|$1,392
|+16%
|Space Operations
|$4,250
|$4,535
|+6.7%
|↳ Commercial LEO Development
|$224
|$228
|+1.8%
|Aeronautics
|$935
|$996
|+6.5%
|STEM Engagement
|$143.5
|$157.8
|+10%
|Safety, Security, & Mission Services
|$3,130
|$3,369
|+7.7%
|Construction and Environmental Compliance
|$414.3
|$454
|+9.5%
|NASA Inspector General
|$47.6
|$50.2
|+5.5%
All values are in millions of dollars. Directorate/top-level line-items are in boldface, divisions and major projects are in standard formatting; sub-programs are in italics. All major directorates are listed. Only selected divisions and projects are included. For further detail see the FY 2024 NASA Budget Request.
Explore this data. View historical NASA budget data, including breakdowns by fiscal year, and comparisons to total U.S. spending and GDP, on this Google Spreadsheet.
