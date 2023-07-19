The U.S. Senate threatens to cancel Mars Sample Return

While there has been concern that MSR’s growing costs will crowd out other planetary science missions in the coming decade, it is notable that the Senate’s evisceration of MSR yields no benefit to any other planetary mission. VERITAS, currently under an indefinite delay, receives no additional funding; neither does Dragonfly. Fundamental science research funding goes unmentioned. Every other NASA science directorate would see a small boost, in the tens of millions of dollars. But the overwhelming majority of MSR’s budget cut simply disappears from NASA’s science directorate. The Senate has made this much clear: cutting MSR will not save any other planetary missions. Any scraps it leaves behind would be primarily fed to the Artemis lunar return campaign.

Much has to happen before this threat fully materializes. This includes the release of details from the U.S. House of Representatives’ NASA budget, which historically has been much more favorable to planetary science and NASA’s Mars program. At the time of writing (mid-July) the House had only released the more generic bill text and had not yet passed the bill by the full committee. If the House ends up supporting MSR, it will represent a serious gap between the two chambers that must be resolved before a final congressional vote to approve NASA’s spending next year.

This alignment is known as reconciliation, and there will be many contention issues at play beyond a potential disagreement on MSR. Hot-button political issues in the Justice Department (which shares the same congressional appropriations subcommittee as NASA) present serious challenges to passage, not to mention significant spending cuts levied against other entities such as NOAA and the Commerce Department.

