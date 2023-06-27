What’s going on with Mars Sample Return?

Will Mars Sample Return eat the Planetary Science Division's budget?

Early expectations were for MSR to cost in the range of $4 - $5 billion spread out over ten years. That in itself would place it among the most expensive planetary missions ever attempted (NASA’s Viking mission in the mid-1970s cost roughly $7 billion in today's dollars, and currently holds the crown for most expensive planetary science mission of all time). Cost overruns in big projects are themselves big. The fear is that if the MSR project should stumble, the consequences could easily run into the billions and consume more and more of the planetary science budget, crowding out other scientifically important mission opportunities for the next decade.

So far, that hasn’t happened. But the problem isn’t this year or even next year, it’s in the years ahead. Assuming flat funding for the Planetary Science Division over the next few years, something will have to give if MSR continues to grow, or other missions in development such as Dragonfly, Europa Clipper, and DAVINCI suffer cost growth.

FY PSD Total MSR Total % of PSD Decadal Limit (no more than 35%/yr) 2021 $2,700 $23.3 1% 2022 $3,120 $653.2 21% 2023 $3,200 $822.3 26% 2024 $3,383.4 $949.3 28% 2025 $3,265.8 $700 21% $1,143 2026 $3,246.2 $600 18% $1,136 2027 $3,350.80 $612.10 18% $1,173 2028 $3,389.8 $627.6 19% $1,186

Projected MSR costs in context. All values are in millions of dollars. Note that all cost estimates beyond 2024 are considered placeholders, actuals are expected to be higher. The decadal limit is the calculated limit for how much MSR can occupy of the PSD budget per year, assuming the projected totals in the first column. Source: NASA FY 2024 President’s Budget Request.

We are already seeing consequences. In addition to the sudden delay of VERITAS, NASA has delayed the start of the next flagship mission to Uranus and the upcoming selections of its mid- and small-sized planetary mission lines. This will free up some budgetary pressure over the next few years to accommodate the slate of current programs. Additionally, Europa Clipper will launch in 2024, freeing up significant resources.

MSR has, so far, been adept at securing congressional support. Its budget has grown dramatically, but so has the overall budget for the Planetary Science Division. Roughly ⅔ of MSR costs over the past few years can be considered additive to NASA’s planetary science program. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but it is suggestive.