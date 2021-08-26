Psyche, exploring a metal world

How will Psyche study Psyche?

The Psyche spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in July 2022 and arrive at the asteroid Psyche in 2026. It will then enter Psyche’s orbit to systematically study the asteroid for at least 21 months, within which time it will reduce its orbit size at least three times to get closer views than before.

The Psyche spacecraft has a pair of high-resolution cameras to show us what Psyche really looks like. The cameras have many spectral filters to distinctly identify both metals and rocks on Psyche’s surface. The spacecraft also has a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer (GRNS) to help us identify specific elements in metals, such as iron and nickel, and in any rocks on Psyche.

Scientists also suspect Psyche was spewing volcanoes of iron during its active youth. The spacecraft’s camera and GRNS will thus look for hints of volcanic vents and volcanic materials on Psyche’s surface. If confirmed, things can’t get any more metal than that.

How will we know if Psyche really is an early core of a planet-to-be?

Based on how much iron and nickel the spacecraft detects on or just below Psyche’s surface, we’ll know how likely it is to be an exposed protoplanetary core. And based on which elements make up Psyche’s rocks, we can tell if the rocks were part of the collision-ripped mantle on top of Psyche’s early core or are simply rocks delivered by later asteroid impacts.

The spacecraft will also measure Psyche’s gravity field. As the spacecraft passes over denser and rarer regions of Psyche, its position and velocity will be impacted by the changes in gravity. The radio communications instrument onboard will note these finer movements of the spacecraft, allowing scientists to infer Psyche’s gravity field and peek into its interior. This is how we’ll know if Psyche is a dense whole body reminiscent of a core or a hollow rubber-pile like many asteroids.

If data from these three instruments tell us that Psyche’s rocks are thoroughly mixed with metals, it’s likely not a core and is instead a leftover body from the solar system’s birth just like asteroids and comets. However, if Psyche has large swaths of rocks in it, they might be leftover slabs from the lost mantle.

In any case, if Psyche was a liquid iron core, it might have churned to produce a strong magnetic field like Earth’s core. While Psyche isn’t expected to have a magnetic field today, the once strong field might have imprinted its magnetic signatures in Psyche’s rocks and metals. The last of the Psyche spacecraft’s instruments, a magnetometer, will measure such remnant magnetic fields on Psyche, which would be good evidence for it being a protoplanetary core.