The Cost of NASA's Psyche Mission to a Metallic Asteroid
The Psyche mission is estimated to cost $960.6 million. Of this total, $677.1 million was for spacecraft development, $112.7 million was
for its launch, and $171 million will be spent on operations during its 6-year prime mission.
NASA's Psyche mission, costs per fiscal year. Future years reflect official projections. The spacecraft begins its 6-year prime mission in 2022. Source: Planetary Science Budget Dataset, compiled by Casey Dreier for The Planetary Society (accessible on Google Sheets or downloadable as an Excel file).
|Spacecraft Development
|$677.1 million
|Launch Services (Falcon Heavy)
|$112.7 million
|Prime Mission Operations (12 years)
|$170.8 million
|Total
|$960.6 million
Detailed data available in Planetary Exploration Budget Dataset.
