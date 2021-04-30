Earth, Our Home Planet

The Only Home We Have

Of all the beautiful images humans and robotic spacecraft have captured while exploring our solar system, perhaps none are more powerful than pictures of Earth. It can be profound and humbling to see our planet from deep space, as Planetary Society co-founder Carl Sagan eloquently explained in his 1994 book “Pale Blue Dot.”

Astronauts who travel to space experience what is known as the “overview effect” upon seeing Earth from afar. They often return home feeling a deep responsibility to preserve and cherish our planet. We know of no other habitable worlds like Earth, nor do we currently have the technology to terraform a world like Mars to make it Earth-like.

Earth sits in our Sun’s habitable zone, the not-too-hot, not-too-cold region around a star where liquid water can exist on a planet’s surface. Our planet’s churning liquid-metal core generates a magnetic field that shields us from most of the Sun’s harmful radiation. A dense, oxygen-rich atmosphere provides a blend of gas that animals and plants use to grow and reproduce.