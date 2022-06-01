What’s up in the night sky: June 2022

All Month. All five planets that can be seen with just your eyes are visible in a line during late June. All but Mercury are visible in a line all month. In the line from the horizon up: bright Mercury, super bright Venus, reddish Mars, very bright Jupiter, and yellowish Saturn. The planets appear approximately in a line because they all orbit in approximately the same plane with Earth.

All Month: If you are in the Northern Hemisphere, this is a great time to check out the Big Dipper in the evening north. If you follow arc of the stars in the handle and continue the arc across the sky you’ll come arc to the bright star Arcturus high in the sky. Arc to Arcturus – get it?!