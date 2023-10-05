The future of Mars Sample Return

There are other alternative launch windows in the early 2030s, as noted in the report, but a key consideration here is the long-term health of the existing orbiters and the Perseverance rover into the next decade. The later into the 2030s the project’s launch date goes, the greater the risk to NASA that current assets will not be able to support the landing, retrieval, launch, and capture of the samples. And given the lesser scientific value of the samples currently available at the Three Forks depot versus those currently onboard and still to be collected by the Perseverance rover, the architecture NASA confirms should be focused on returning the high value sample set that also includes those from the crater rim and beyond. This shows that the IRB reinforces the conclusions of two Decadal Surveys that MSR keep focus on a concentrated and thoughtful collection of samples that can give current and future scientists a glimpse into the diverse geologic history of Mars.

As the most ambitious planetary science program to date, the project spans multiple NASA centers, contractors, and international partners. A program of this scale, importance, and complexity necessitates tight organizational efficiency and coordination between these stakeholders. However, the report details current managerial inefficiencies that compound the technical challenges.

A recurring theme in this vein is the need for much better and clearer communication. The IRB notes that NASA has not been consistent in conveying the significance of MSR to various stakeholders, including Congress, the scientific community, and the general public. Sharing and communicating the importance and relevance of planetary missions like MSR is a key goal of The Planetary Society, and we are eager to contribute our members’ voices to this important national and international conversation.

On the technical side, the IRB found that the current mission architecture lacks resilience against potential delays or unforeseen cost overruns. NASA is urged to explore alternative architectures to bolster the mission's resilience and technical feasibility. The IRB recommends decoupling the development of the ERO and SRL, and should be treated as standalone mission elements. Additionally, the design for the Orbiting Sample (OS) container is yet to be finalized, and there's an evident gap in a coordinated effort to address Backward Planetary Protection (protecting life on Earth from any potential contamination).

Overall, the report is a significant and highly critical wake-up call for NASA to reform MSR management and its technical implementation. Since release of the report, NASA has officially delayed the Key Decision Point C review (also referred to as confirmation) of the Mars Sample Return program until they can appropriately respond to the findings and recommendations, likely in early 2024. Despite the uncertainty created for the program earlier this year, however, the IRB reinforces the dual-Decadal priority of returning samples as a critical goal for the future human exploration of Mars.

The MSR program represents a monumental investment and challenge, with the opportunity to achieve a feat of great scientific and historical significance. As NASA and ESA navigate the complexities of this mission, clear communication, strategic reorganization, financial prudence, and technical foresight will be paramount. The stakes are high, but the potential rewards for science and humanity are even higher.

If you support Mars Sample Return and a balanced budget for planetary science, The Planetary Society has a letter you can send to Congress right now to advocate for these Decadal priorities.