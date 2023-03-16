Mars Sample Return

MSR is a fantastically complex and ambitious mission consisting of multiple spacecraft, helicopters, an automated Mars launch vehicle, and self-docking orbital elements. NASA is intimately integrating with hardware provided by the European Space Agency. And it all has to come together within the unforgiving 26-month launch windows dictated by Mars-Earth orbital positions. The budget, ominously, states that future costs are expected to increase, placing the project above the $5.3 billion pain point identified in the planetary science decadal survey. Regardless, it’s crucial that MSR gets this funding this year. Funding projects early in their development help stave off problems and cost growth later on. If the project misses its 2028 launch opportunity, costs will rise significantly, posing a serious threat to other planetary projects and almost certainly delaying future missions to Uranus and Enceladus.

VERITAS

The Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography And Spectroscopy (VERITAS) mission is facing a critical juncture. Initially selected as a low-cost Discovery mission in 2021, NASA has indefinitely delayed the launch date and removed all program development costs for the foreseeable future. This budget places the project in a deep freeze, providing a mere $1.5 million to keep the science team together while shedding all engineering and development staff.

This is through no fault of the project, which was on-time and on-budget until NASA removed its development funding. The exact reasons are complicated, but essentially related to workforce issues at JPL, last year’s delay of the Psyche mission to an asteroid, and the relative political weakness of a modestly priced space project.

Without VERITAS, the United States will miss an extraordinary opportunity to lead the vanguard of scientific exploration of Venus, including how its climate and surface changed from a habitable to uninhabitable environment. The Planetary Society is working with partner organizations and is asking Congress to mandate a launch date of 2029 for this important mission of discovery.

NEO Surveyor

A bright spot in this budget is seeing NEO Surveyor fully confirmed and scheduled for a 2028 launch. The project would receive $210 million in 2024 to enable that timeline, with plans to grow in the coming years to complete this essential and unique mission of planetary defense.