The Planetary Report continues to reach thousands, but our message now also goes further. Between the articles on this website, our videos on social media, and our Planetary Radio podcast, as many as 30 million people heard, read, or watched The Planetary Society in the last year alone. And with downloads from every country on Earth, Planetary Radio has truly lived up to its name.

Reaching new audiences has also meant collaborating with others. Our partnership with Lego went to Mars, while the eclipse guide we wrote on behalf of the National Park Service was given out at visitor centers that receive over 300 million people per year. Our children’s books, recently published with Lerner, have already been checked out of libraries by hundreds of thousands of students.

But The Planetary Society doesn’t just reach others — it brings them together. We gather people around space through events like Planetfest and Eclipse-O-Rama, while roadshows like Planetary Radio Live take science to the public around the world. The professional symposiums we’ve hosted, with topics ranging from human spaceflight to the search for life, have helped scientists and space leaders refine how humanity explores the Cosmos.