How do you fit the Solar System on a shirt?

Whenever The Planetary Society takes on a creative design project, we’re faced with a challenge: how to marry scientific accuracy with artistic style. The design on the newest Planetary Society member shirt was one such challenge. We wanted to show the worlds of the Solar System, but how?

As advocates for exploration of all planetary bodies, we wouldn’t want to make any omissions, but there sure are a lot of worlds out there. Scale complicates things further. Any graphic attempting true distances would place the outer planets somewhere off the hem of the shirt.

To solve this problem, we turned to longtime Planetary Society designer Thomas Romer, the artist behind the merch in our online store, the mission patches for both LightSail 1 and LightSail 2, and more. Romer’s visual style has become part of the organization’s identity, thanks to his ability to blend scientific accuracy with graphic clarity. This new piece follows in the footsteps of his previous member-exclusive T-shirt designs.

To depict the Solar System in this project, Romer took an artistic approach that creatively retains a sense of relative size where possible, but abandons physical distance entirely — the worlds depicted are jumbled together, rather than stretched out in a map of orbits. It’s like our planetary neighborhood is together at a planetary block party.