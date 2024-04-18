At Eclipse-O-Rama, cosmic beauty and community

As darkness fell, the entire crowd — hundreds of people — went silent with concentration, straining to see through the thick clouds. For a moment, the only sound was the eerie, rushing wind.

Then the clouds parted. Cheers erupted at the sight of the eclipse. Bill Nye, standing among the crowd, looked up and gasped.

“Oh,” he sighed, “it’s as if by magic…”

Even before totality, spirits were high at Eclipse-O-Rama 2024. Members of The Planetary Society had come to a ranch outside Fredericksburg, Texas, not just to marvel at the total solar eclipse, but for community and adventure. People from all over the world gathered to explore and celebrate their love of space, goals that had nothing to do with how the weather turned out.

