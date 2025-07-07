Scientists behind threatened NASA missions explain what’s at stake

How does DANVINCI fit into NASA’s overall mission?

First, the study of Venus is the study of Earth, since Venus is Earth's twin and yet underwent a very different evolution. Second, Venus is one of only a handful of terrestrial bodies within the solar system with a substantial atmosphere, and so the science of how Venus produced and maintains its atmosphere is a major component to understanding terrestrial planet evolution as a whole.

Third, Venus is a fundamental part of the NASA astrobiology story. We don't know how or why Venus diverged from a habitable state. Analysis of exoplanet atmospheres will rely heavily upon models that are built from in situ data acquired here in the Solar System, but those models are woefully incomplete due to lack of data for the Venusian deep atmosphere. Indeed, many exoplanets may be in a state like Venus, but we may fail to recognize such planets without adequate understanding of the Earth-sized planet right next to us.

Why should this mission matter to people?

The missions to Venus represent a giant step forward in planetary science that push the boundaries of studying Venus significantly further than ever before. Also, the technology needed to overcome the challenges of the hostile Venus environment are resulting in numerous advances in our understanding of material tolerances and behavior in high temperature and pressure conditions.

America has fallen behind in Venus science over several decades, but the combination of science and technology that are being pushed forward by these missions will ensure that the United States of America regains and preserves its leadership in the study of our sister planet. Furthermore, the missions and their frequent discoveries will inspire a new generation to pursue science and technology research that will greatly benefit our country.