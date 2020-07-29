The Cost of Perseverance, in Context

The Total Cost Includes Different Aspects of the Project

The total project cost, or Life-Cycle Cost (LCC) in NASA vernacular, includes the costs of spacecraft development (i.e. its design and construction), launch vehicle and processing work, and operations for its 2-year prime mission.

Spacecraft Development $2.2 billion Launch Services (Atlas V 541) $243 million Prime Mission Operations (2 years) $300 million Total $2.725 billion



Note that the design and construction of the rover and its related components (including landing system and flight stage) account for only 81% of the total project cost. The rest is for launch and operations. The rover’s dependence on Plutonium-238 as a power source drives launch costs higher due to the elevated environmental and safety regulations for launching nuclear material.

This total does not include the costs of the Ingenuity helicopter, which cost $80 million to design and build and $5 million for 30 days of operation. The project is a technical demonstration, funded by a separate account from the rover itself.