JWST launch guide: Everything you need to know

How does JWST improve upon Hubble? For starters, it has a mirror nearly three times wider that allows it to collect six times more light.

But it’s also about JWST’s four science instruments, which are optimized to detect infrared light.



Infrared light allows telescopes to peer through gas and dust and see things like baby stars being born.

One of the ways we study exoplanets is by watching them transit in front of their host stars. Changes in starlight during these transits can reveal the composition of an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

These changes show up particularly well in infrared light.

JWST’s mirror is actually a cluster of 18 hexagonal mirrors. The path light takes to reach the telescope’s science instruments is pretty wild.

The telescope’s mirrors are smooth — really smooth. Project manager Bill Ochs told us that if you enlarged one JWST mirror to the size of the continental U.S., the biggest imperfections would only be an inch high.

Thirty days of terror