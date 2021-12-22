Why will it take six months to see JWST's first science images?

Telescope commissioning



The Ariane 5 rocket is not wide enough to accommodate the 6.5-meter mirror needed to accomplish JWST’s scientific goals. To solve this conundrum, JWST’s engineers decided to create its mirror out of 18 hexagonal segments instead of one large piece of glass; that way, the mirror could be literally folded to fit inside the rocket. After launch and unfolding, these segments will need to be aligned using extremely sensitive “actuators” (small devices that change the shape and location of each mirror segment).

It will take the JWST team three months to very slowly and carefully align the 18 mirror segments. How slow? One of the telescope scientists described it to me this way: “the mirror segments move at the same rate that a blade of grass grows.” This delicate but time-consuming process brings the 18 separate images together to create one sharp image.

The first round of focusing will be for just one instrument, the Near-Infrared Camera. Remember, though, that JWST has four separate instruments (more on that below), and they are not all looking at exactly the same point on the sky. The focusing process must then be repeated in what is called a “Multi-Instrument Multi-Field” (MIMF) sequence, which may be done more than once to achieve perfect focus for all the instruments.

By the time JWST is four months out from launch, the telescope should be aligned, and all the instruments focused. After that, the JWST team turns its attention to the science instruments themselves.



Scientific instrument commissioning



The final phase of JWST’s preparations for operation involves calibrating and testing all of the operational modes of its four scientific instruments: the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph/Fine Guidance Sensor (NIRISS/FGS), and the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec). More information about these instruments is available elsewhere.

These instruments must be very cold to operate properly, and they must be cooled slowly to avoid outgassing (outgassing refers to the release of gas trapped on or within the surfaces; such gas can condense on optics and electronics, degrading their performance). Thus, the instruments begin cooling a few days after launch, and continue to slowly cool throughout the telescope commissioning described above. It takes MIRI (the camera most sensitive to temperature) over three months to reach its final operating temperature.

Each instrument has many operational modes, and all need to be verified before JWST is ready for science operations. The overall instrument commissioning sequence lasts over two months. A spreadsheet of activities for that period lists over 200 discrete activities. These range from things that are fairly easy to understand (focus checks, astrometric calibration, assessment of sky background variations, moving-target tracking tests) to more esoteric tests that even I can’t really translate into understandable terms (“HDE TCL characterization”). Here is the gist, though: every mode, whether imaging or spectroscopy or coronography, must be tested. The teams will assess how much the telescope jitters (moves); how much stray light is introduced by bright objects like planets or bright stars; what the shape is for the “point-spread function” (PSF – the characteristic profile across a point source like a star); what the “flat fields” and “bias frames” look like (data related to the detectors’ responsiveness); and much more.

By the end of the science instrument calibration, the teams will have a thorough understanding of the telescope’s sensitivity and capability. The telescope will be ready to begin its planned science program!



Celebrating JWST’s 6-month milestone with first science!



An incredible amount of planning has gone into this meticulously orchestrated half-year of deployment and commissioning. The payoff will be the first science images. The targets are a curated list of objects, selected to illustrate JWST’s capabilities. With their release we will celebrate the completion of commissioning, and the beginning of science observations. At the very earliest, these first science images should appear in late June, though given the complexities I’ve outlined above, I would not be surprised if we have to wait until July or even August. But I am confident of one thing: they will be worth the wait.

Follow along with JWST as the months unfold; it will be an exciting ride!