The James Webb Space Telescope is almost ready for launch

A space telescope three decades in the making is almost ready for launch. Scheduled to blast off later this year, the much anticipated James Webb Space Telescope is the largest, most powerful, most complex and most expensive space telescope ever built. As the revolutionary successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, Webb will reveal the universe’s first stars and galaxies, zoom in on objects in our own solar system and examine exoplanet atmospheres for signs of life.



Named for NASA’s second administrator, James Webb, the telescope is an international collaboration between the United States, European and Canadian space agencies. It features groundbreaking technology, including an enormous folding sunshade, a segmented mirror 6.5 meters (21 feet) wide and four science instruments to collect data that may fundamentally change our understanding of our universe.

“The discovery capability of Webb is limited only by our own imaginations,” says Eric Smith, a Webb program scientist at NASA headquarters. “Scientists around the world will soon be using this general-purpose observatory to take us places we’ve only dreamed of going before.”



Webb’s innovations have also brought delays and ballooning budgets. As originally conceived in the 1990s, Webb was supposed to cost $500 million and launch in 2007. Over the years, progress slowed for redesigns, the fixing of various flaws, and testing — exacerbated over the past year and a half by the COVID-19 pandemic. The telescope’s development cost has reached $8.8 billion, and it is prepped for liftoff atop an Ariane 5 rocket that will blast off from the European Space Agency’s launch site in Kourou, French Guiana.

“It’s been a long haul,” says Heidi Hammel, an interdisciplinary scientist for the project and the vice president of The Planetary Society’s board of directors. “I started working on this project 20 years ago before my youngest son was born, and now he is halfway through college. But now we are so close, and I’m very excited about all the things Webb will be able to do.”