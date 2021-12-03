Your Guide to the 2020 Astrophysics Decadal Survey

Imagine a space telescope twice the diameter of Hubble. Imagine it with exquisite instrumentation not yet invented, capable of scanning the atmospheres of exoplanets — Earth-sized ones; perhaps hundreds of them — for biosignatures, signs of life. Imagine finding this in our lifetime.

This dream is now the consensus goal of the United States’ astronomy community, as outlined in a new report released by the prestigious National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Their ambitions go further: a new fleet of space-based “great observatories” spanning the electromagnetic spectrum from infrared to x-rays. A new program of mid-sized space telescopes. New, ground-based extremely large telescopes and upgraded radio, neutrino, and gravitational wave observatories. Investments in scientists and active efforts to recruit a more diverse workforce.

These are the headline recommendations from “Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics for the 2020s,” colloquially known as the decadal survey, released in November 2021. NASA and the National Science Foundation generally follow these recommendations, and the U.S. Congress generally funds the top priorities. As a consequence, this report will shape the next two decades of astronomy in the United States and, because of regular international collaborations on major projects, the rest of the world as well.

It’s a big deal.

This guide summarizes key takeaways from this report, with a particular emphasis on areas relevant to The Planetary Society — namely the search for life and exoplanetary research. It also provides the context necessary to understand the motivations behind these recommendations.