2024 Impact Report

Space Policy and Advocacy

The Planetary Caucus is back

After a two-year hiatus, the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus was rechartered in the 118th Congress thanks to Reps. Don Bacon and Judy Chu. This bipartisan effort provides a platform for congressional support of space science and exploration. The Planetary Society played a pivotal role, offering expertise and outreach to reestablish the caucus. With support from our members and donors, we’re committed to ensuring this caucus helps bolster investment and policy for space science in the U.S.

Policy principles for Mars Sample Return

In February, The Planetary Society released policy principles to guide NASA’s Mars Sample Return program amid cost challenges. With an emphasis on returning the full sample suite, pursuing the mission without delay, and balancing its budget with other science priorities, these principles aimed to safeguard the mission’s science goals while maintaining the broader objectives of NASA’s exploration strategy.

The Planetary Society sticks up for VIPER

When NASA announced the cancellation of the VIPER mission, The Planetary Society led efforts to rally the science community. We circulated a letter signed by 1,000 scientists to Congress, highlighting VIPER’s importance for lunar exploration and water mapping. We continue to advocate for NASA to prioritize this mission’s continuation as essential for advancing the Artemis program’s scientific goals.

Advocacy actions in support of NASA’s budget

In early 2024, budget issues led to significant layoffs at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The Planetary Society quickly mobilized U.S. members to write to Congress, urging support for NASA’s science missions. Over 1,800 members from every state participated, reinforcing the importance of planetary exploration. The final budget preserved most programs, though with some funding reductions, demonstrating the importance of our collective voice in advocating for space policy.